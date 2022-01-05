Hidden behind a black mask, it is almost impossible to recognize Andrea Mayer in the Monster Energy Yamaha box at the Dakar bivouac. Then the bright light of the blue eyes and the blond hair do not lie. Loved and respected for her past as a rider, on motorcycles and in cars, in the Dakar and in the toughest rallies in the world, Stephane Peterhansel’s partner is enjoying the fruits of the hard work she put into preparation for the Dakar.

With Monster Energy Yamaha rider currently third overall less than 5 minutes behind Sam Sunderland, Andrea tells us about the changes she has made to the team since she was called to the role of sporting director last May. Twelve Dakars behind him, Cross Country Champion 2019 together with Stephane Peterhansel, Andrea Mayer brought his life experience as a driver in rally raids and alongside Mr. Dakar to the Yamaha team.

How did this adventure start?

“Last year of the five Yamahas at the start, none finished the race. There was a need for a change. In May the new technical director called me for the position of Sports Manager. They wanted a contribution with a different vision, new ideas . We also met with the Team Manager and we had a good feeling “.

What does your role consist of?

“I follow everything concerning the regulation and then the navigation, bringing the experience of when I was in the car with Stephane as a co-driver. I then take care of the drivers, we discuss the strategies, we look at the road books”.

What changes have you brought to the team?

“I started with the pilots doing specific workshops on navigation, on GPS, going into details on everything there is to know, what to do when one gets lost. There are so many things to learn that are very important in the race. involved in the reliability tests of the engine to also be informed of everything that happens on the bike. I made some changes to the training of the riders…. A lot of things “.

Satisfied?

“During the season together with the team manager we have seen great progress in several areas. After each rally we have analyzed the situation thoroughly and tried to improve the various aspects.”

What did you learn from Stephane?

“We met when we were both racing on motorcycles, we were on the same team in Mitsubishi, then I took a break. When we got back to racing together in 2019, everyone said he was going to push us away, instead he brought us together even more. He didn’t. we never got angry in the cockpit, certainly we spent many intense moments, but it strengthened us “.

“What have I learned? To be more strategic in everything I do. Together we won the Cross country championship in 2019. We had to race the Dakar together, but I didn’t feel physically well to face the rally.”

What was it like being his co-pilot?

“It wasn’t easy, because I had my style of sailing, Stephane his. We are different but he has that extra something that made him Stephane Peterhansel. When I was in the car I learned a lot because I could see his lines, how he faced the dunes, the trajectories. His general vision is impressive. He was always very lucid. He knew exactly where he was, where his opponents were, what he had to do “.

A born strategist …

“And then an incredible intensity and the ability to manage the race: when to attack, when to limit the risks”.

What did he get from you?

“I don’t know. You have to ask him!” (laughs).

How do you see it with the new Audi project?

“Very motivated. It is a beautiful, innovative, pioneering project”.

Returning to the Monster Energy Yamaha team: Adrien Van Beveren, second yesterday, today is third in the overall …

“Very happy. Adrien is a complete pilot, strong in navigation, but in general everyone is very motivated. Ross (Branch) is very fast, but he needs some experience with navigation especially when he goes at certain speeds. And then Andrew (Short). He’s the most experienced. We exchange views with him. “

What is the goal?

“Bring the three bikes to the finish in Jeddah in the Top 10 and if it’s a podium it’s possible, we’ll fight for that.”