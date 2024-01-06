The first stage of the 2024 Dakar started as it should, with the bikes starting to tackle the 405 kilometers planned to reach the second bivouac in Al-Henakiyah. However, the evacuation helicopter was called into action very early, at kilometer 82, due to an accident involving Joaquim Rodrigues, which Joan Barreda and Sebastian Buhler had to deal with.

Shortly afterwards, however, the race was interrupted in the car category due to an accident with the first of the vehicles at the start. Lionel Baud reportedly had a problem with one of the spectators watching the special and had to be taken to the nearest hospital.

Organizers said the start of the first car, initially scheduled for 10.15am [Arabia Saudita], was delayed until 11.15am due to an “incident with a spectator approximately 200 meters from the starting line”; the injured fan was “treated by medical services and taken to the nearest hospital”.

Although many riders were forced to wait at the start of the special stage between Al-Ula and Al Henakiyah, the race got back on track, with Stéphane Peterhansel setting the fastest time at the first benchmark at kilometer 38, which in in a certain sense it was expected because there were many favorites starting from the back.

Furthermore, the start was delayed because Brian Baragwanath was supposed to be the first to start for the stage, but he did not make it in time, so Lionel Baud entered the timed section and, after a few meters and the accident with the spectator, he come back. The confusion involved all the official timers, including the organizers' table in the press room of the Al Henakiyah bivouac.