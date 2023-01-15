The hug with the faithful co-driver Matthieu Baumel. Standing on the bonnet of the new Toyota Hilux that took them to victory in Damman and finally the tears, wiped away with the Qatari flag that he had just let fly in the wind. Prince Nasser Al-Attiyah is happy and this is the postcard that puts an end to this grueling edition of the 2023 Dakar Rally.

A … continue reading

#Dakar #AlAttiyahs #Symphony #Victory #Intelligence