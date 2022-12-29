The Dakar 2023 will actually start on December 31st with the prologue in Saudi Arabia, therefore in a couple of days, but the climate at the bivouac is already more than incandescent. To make the air you breathe hot is a statement released by Nasser Al-Attiyah, top driver of Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa and winner of the 2022 edition.
The Qatari, 48 hours from the start of the Dakar …Continue reading
#Dakar #AlAttiyah #Sainz #complains #lot #Audi #strong
What will the weather be like on New Year’s Eve? Weather forecasts in Italian cities
Probably, even next New Year's Eve and New Year's Eve the trend already assumed by the holidays will continue: anomalous...
Leave a Reply