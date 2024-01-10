After the first stages of the 2024 Dakar, the Audi team seems to have the possibility of achieving the victory that has eluded them in the last two editions. His best driver in the general classification is Carlos Sainz, just over four minutes behind Yazeed Al Rajhi, while Nasser Al-Attiyah is third, about eleven minutes behind the Saudi driver.

The Qatari was able to see that the performances of the two rival cars are very good and, when asked by Motorsport.com about the possibility that the FIA ​​will increase the power of the German ones, he replied: “We don't know anything, I think the organization will give some information today or tomorrow. We'll see, the road is long, Toyota is still in the lead with Yazeed. Audi is second with Carlos and I'm third. The road is still long, so it will be a good race.”

To beat his rivals in the rest of the Dakar, the reigning world champion and five-time Touareg trophy winner will have to share a lot of information with teammate Sebastien Loeb and, if he manages to get a good result, he will describe it as “incredible” for the fact that it is a new car for him: “We have to share a lot of things because we are both in a Prodrive car, and if we can win, it will be incredible.”

“We have to be strong, we will see what we can do and next week of the Dakar we will know exactly whether we can push or not,” continued one Nasser Al-Attiyah, who has yet to take a victory in any of the special stages so far. But the final goal is clear, a third success in a row in the general classification.

“We are still in the fourth stage of the Dakar, there are still ten days to go, so the journey will be long. The next three days will not be easy in the Empty Quarter, but we will try to do our best,” said the Prodrive driver.