Stormy morning in Al Qaisumah, site of the third stage – the second round – of the Dakar 2022. At 9.15 am local time the FIA ​​commissioners issued a document announcing a surprising penalty imposed on the leader of the Auto race, Nasser Al- Attiyah.

The press release issued by the Federation states that at the end of the second stage, the one staged yesterday, Al-Attiyah arrived at the bivouac with the black box (object that records all the performance data of each car and is supplied by Magneti Marelli) disconnected .

This aspect violated rule 13.1.2 of the FIA ​​sporting regulations dedicated to Rally Raids. The article states that the black box is mandatory for all T1 turbocharged petrol engine vehicles and for all T1 turbocharged diesel engine vehicles whose drivers have FIA ​​priority. “

The penalties imposed on Al-Attiyah are linked to a double aspect: the first, the immediate one, is the 5,000 euro fine to be paid within 48 hours. But that’s not all, because the commissioners have also imposed the disqualification – but suspended – from the Dakar 2022 in case of repetition of the same infringement during the next 10 days of competition.

Jean-Marc Fortin explained: “It was a simple mistake of our mechanics. They forgot to connect the data logger to the battery. We disconnect it every night from the battery for safety reasons. I will personally check in the next few days that the data logger is properly connected “.

The consequence of this oversight is that the instrument did not register anything during the entire phase 2, so “there is no way to verify if the Turbo Boost pressure has exceeded the values ​​defined in Appendix VIII of the CCR 2022 sporting regulations”.

According to the commissioners, this type of infringement, even if it was not intentional, implies a disqualification, “according to the jurisprudence of the past”. However, they consider that “there are exceptional circumstances in the case in question, insofar as the Dakar Rally consists of 12 days of racing and the infringement was discovered in the second stage and the car was compliant in the first stage”.

“A disqualification from the entire race does not therefore seem proportionate, especially as the competitor has confirmed to promptly remedy the problem so that his car complies with the regulations for the following 10 days of competition”, concludes the text. Al Attiyah will have to be careful in the coming days.