There is news that makes more noise than others and this is certainly one destined to be talked about over the next few weeks, up to the start of next year’s Dakar. Nasser Al-Attiyah will leave Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa to embark on a new adventure in rally raiding.

As anticipated by Relevo and confirmed by sources at Motorsport.com, the 5-time Dakar winner in the car class (3 with Toyota, 1 with MINI and 1 with Volkswagen) is ready to get back into the game. The new contract with Toyota has never been signed, although the Japanese company had sent several offers to the Qatari.

For this reason Al-Attiyah will abandon the team with which he raced the last 7 Dakars, winning 3 of which the last one, 2023, at the wheel of the competitive Hilux, to remain in the world of rally raids and hunt for other victories at the prestigious event which, like all seasons, is held at the beginning of the new year.

Al-Attiyah will contest the last rally with Toyota between the end of August and the beginning of September, the Desafio Ruta 40 de Argentina. Then his contract with the team based in South Africa will expire. At that point he will be free, but for a short time.

According to what Motorsport.com has learned, the FIA ​​Rally Raid world champion and former WRC2 champion will join the Prodrive squad, which over the past few weeks has been the protagonist of the agreement that will see it race with Dacia starting from 2025 and in the drivers’ market.

The one with Dacia is a very important agreement, because it will allow the Renault-owned brand to officially enter rally raids. But the choice of riders recently made also has its importance. The first purchases were Sébastien Loeb – currently a BRX Prodrive driver – and Christina Gutierrez, who showed good things in the LightWeight Prototype category during the last two editions of the Dakar.

The 52-year-old Qatari would be the classic icing on a cake that is already tasty to the eye and waiting to be savored by all fans of the class and of the Dakar. Prodrive-Dacia would thus become another great Toyota antagonist, in addition to the already strong Audi Sport which includes Stéphane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz (who returned to racing in the last few hours after breaking a vertebra suffered last January at the Dakar in the Middle East).

Toyota, on the other hand, finds itself losing the spearhead of its project, from the point of view of the drivers. Today he would remain with only Giniel De Villiers and with the young and promising – but still fickle – Henk Lategan. The South African team is expected to make its move over the next few weeks to find a name that can take Al-Attiyah’s place not only in terms of numbers, but also in importance and competitiveness.