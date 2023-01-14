Nasser Al-Attiyah is just over 100 kilometers away from winning a second consecutive Dakar, the fifth of his great rally raid career. The Toyota Gazoo Racing south Africa team driver worked day after day to get the best possible result without taking excessive risks.
Those were taken by his rivals, who day after day or lost minutes … Continue reading
#Dakar #AlAttiyah #Peterhansels #record
Gagliardini: “I’m no longer willing to play so little, I’ll make my own decisions”
After the match against Verona, the Inter midfielder admits he sees himself elsewhere: "I'm 28 and I really want to...
Leave a Reply