During his sabbatical from Formula 1, following a difficult second spell at McLaren, the Spaniard dabbled in a wide variety of motorsport disciplines, including endurance racing, but arguably faced his toughest challenge when he entered the Dakar in early 2020.

Driving the works Toyota Hilux in the prestigious cross-country rally in Saudi Arabia, the Asturian exceeded expectations by finishing in the top 10 in 8 of the 12 stages, ultimately recording a respectable 13th place in the final standings.

Alonso has since refocused on F1 and recently signed a multi-year deal to move to Aston Martin.

However, there is no clarity on what he will do after his current contract ends and a move to other leagues cannot be ruled out.

Al-Attiyah, a four-time Dakar winner, believes Alonso is keen to do it again and believes any top-level rider can be successful in this race once they gain enough experience in tackling the terrain.

“I keep telling Fernando to come back to the Dakar – the Toyota driver told Motorsport.com – I knew him from F1, but I met him when he joined the team in 2020.

“The team asked me to teach Fernando how to tackle the sand dunes. We were three days in Qatar and under 50C and it was a really amazing job. He’s very talented.

“In his first Dakar he showed that he is fast. For this type of race you have to have experience, because if you see the history of the Dakar you have to have four-five-six under your belt before you can win.

“But it was really nice to have Fernando. We’re still talking about it and waiting for him.”

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma Photo by: Toyota Racing

Asked if he thought Alonso could make a return to the event, Al-Attiyah said: “I think so. He really enjoyed the Dakar and I’m sure maybe next year or two he will come back.”

Al-Attiyah is hoping to defend his title in next year’s Dakar, which will once again take place entirely in Saudi Arabia, but over 14 stages instead of 12.

The action kicks off with the Prologue on December 31, later this month, and New Year’s Day will mark the start of the first full stage.

Al-Attiyah will be joined in the Toyota stable by Giniel de Villiers and Henk Lategan for what will be the 45th edition of the rally raid.