by VALERIO BARRETTA

Dakar, Loeb's dream ends

For the third consecutive year, almost certainly Sebastien Loeb he will have to settle for a placing in the Dakar. The Frenchman, second in both 2022 and 2023, had what it takes to hope to compete with Carlos Sainz the record in this year's ranking, being 13'22” behind the Spaniard.

The failure of the right front suspension of the Prodrive of the nine-time WRC champion on stage 11 decreed the almost certain end of the games of the legendary rally-raid 2024 edition. Loeb, who started ten minutes before Sainz, encountered problems at km 132 and was overtaken on the track by the overall leader. Nonetheless, with a very noble gesture, he advised him to slow down to avoid accidents.

Video

Here is the video with which Loeb advises Sainz to raise his foot.

Sainz crossed the finish line of the 11th stage of the Desert Marathon in third position, according to the provisional ranking. The Spaniard, really one step away from his fourth success in the Dakar, took advantage of the problems of Loeb and Lucas Moraes to further extend himself in the general classification.