Toyota opens the new course in rally raids at the Dakar 2024. After the farewell of Nasser Al-Attiyah, who moved to Prodrive (Dacia from 2025), the team directed by Alain Dujardyn has decided to focus seriously on the future by choosing 4 new crews ( 3 rookies and one in his second experience), supported by the veteran Giniel De Villiers.

5 official Toyota GR DKR Hilux Evo T1Us are an important, vehement response to the loss of one's star because it indicates the desire to make a good impression right from the start, but also to have more of an eye on the future, when, if everything goes according to plan plans, he will be able to have at least 2 title crews in his hands in a short time.

We are talking about Lucas Moraes, third overall in his debut edition of the Dakar in 2023, and Seth Quintero, 21 years old and true star of the Lightweight Prototypes over the past two years and ready to take his place in the queen category of the Dakar dedicated to cars.

If more than one eye has been dedicated to the human part of the team, there has never been a lack of technical support to evolve the GR Hilux, a reliable and fast car in any condition. He has demonstrated this in the last 2 years with Al-Attiyah, but sitting on his laurels would be wrong and is not part of the Japanese company's culture.

This is why the car was developed throughout 2023, becoming safer for the crews, but also more reliable thanks to some measures taken in engine cooling.

The first, big news linked to the Hilux Evo concerns the measurements. This year it will be 100 millimeters wider than its predecessor and also for this reason – but also for an ever greater possibility of set-up and adjustments – both the front and rear suspensions have been revised.

Photo by: Toyota Toyota Gazoo Racing DKR Hilux EVO T1U

The engine of the Toyota GR DKR Hilux Evo T1U is a twin-turbo petrol engine with 264 kW (approximately 360 horsepower) at 5,300 rpm and 620 maximum torque combined with a 6-speed sequential gearbox made by Sadev. As for the tank, it is a 540 liter FT3 Safety Cell. Interesting how Toyota wanted to intervene on the engine's cooling package, to try to make it more performing and more reliable even in the most extreme conditions that the crews will find during the 2024 Dakar.

Toyota has also worked closely with Repsol to create a more sustainable petrol for use in racing. In fact, it will have a fuel with 70% renewable content compared to conventional petrol.

The new fuel uses advanced biofuels with a carbon footprint reduction of at least 70% compared to usual gasolines. For the last 18 months, TGR has been a partner of Repsol for research and development; first carried out bench tests and then extensive field tests of the Repsol Renewable Fuel 70R+ in various locations, with final pre-Dakar tests recently concluded in Namibia. The mixture used by the team was formulated exclusively for the TGR, in accordance with FIA regulations.

Toyota GR Hilux Evo T1U: the technical data sheet

Engine management: Motec

Transmission: Sadev 6 speed, sequential gearbox

Differentials: All Limited Slip (front, center, rear)

Clutch: Ceramic Twin Plate, 215 mm

Construction: Tubular Frame

Wheelbase: 3,140 mm

Track: 2,025 mm

Overall length: 4,810 mm

Overall width: 2,300 mm

Overall height: 1,890 mm

Overall mass: 2,010 kg, FIA regulated minimum (dry weight)

Body: Toyota Hilux Double Cab Pick-Up, Full Composite

Front Suspension: Double Wishbone, 350 mm of travel

Rear Suspension: Double Wishbone, 350mm of travel

Rims: Evo Course, 17 inches

Tires: BF Goodrich, 37 inches

Tank: FT3 Safety Cell, 540 litres