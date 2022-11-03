The Fantic doubles in the Dakar. It has been made official that there will be two official Fantic XEF 450 Rally at the start of the marathon in the Saudi Arabian desert that will start at the end of the year.

In addition to the unmistakable Franco Picco, at his 29th participation, there will be the debut of Alex Salvini, multi-purpose champion from cross to enduro, ready to make his absolute debut both with the Fantic colors and in the mythical African competition.

The blue talent has reached a multi-year understanding in a project that will also involve him in other off-road categories and testing and development of new vehicles.

Great expectations also in the Malle Moto category, where Tiziano Internò, rider and reporter, will participate with another Fantic XEF 450 Rally in this edition of the Dakar 2023.

“I am thrilled to have reached an agreement with Fantic – admits Salvini -. Being an ambassador and tester of such an important company is a great stimulus. Being able to collaborate with such a complete off-road racing project motivates me a lot. In my background I have competed in races in various disciplines and the fact of not having to race exclusively for the victory, but to contribute to the development of the bikes gives me a further stimulus “.

“The Dakar Rally project was in my head, but I never thought I’d immediately find an opportunity like this. For me it is even more thrilling, it will be a new adventure and I will therefore have to learn and discover how to navigate the desert and how to drive a Rally bike. I want to start with the aim of completing it and gaining experience relying on the advice of Franco Picco and the whole Fantic team “.

Franco Picco with the Fantic XEF 450 Rally prepared for the next Dakar Photo by: Fantic Racing

Franco Picco is thrilled to have a teammate: “I believed in this project from the very beginning and I was sure that, in addition to the development of the bike, we would have had great satisfaction. I have never lost sight of the goal, thanks to constant training, combined with my experiences, I was able to keep up with the competition. Now having a teammate, a cross and enduro champion, like Alex Salvini, who looks to motorally is an extra stimulus for me to share the development of the bike together and aim even higher ”.