The first stage of the Dakar 2023 reserved a twist in the motorcycle category, with one bad fall which forced Sam Sunderland to prematurely withdraw from the competition. The Australian of Gas Gas, winner in 2022, in fact lost control of the vehicle shortly after having traveled the first 50 km, with his condition immediately causing concern, so much so that he was transferred to Yanbu hospital for checks.

A few hours after the scare, Sunderland wanted to write a message on his profile Facebook not only to reassure the fans about their conditions, despite some injuries or fractures, but also to thank them for their closeness, also quoting other people who have been close to them: “Thanks for all the kind messages – he wrote – I’m more or less fine: I have one broken scapula, a large bruise on his back and a concussion, and I feel rather embarrassed to be here writing these lines, because being out of the Dakar on the first day is a bitter pill to swallow. I first want to express the sorry for my team, who has worked so hard to give me the tools I need to defend this number 1, and deserved so much more, as well as my partners who support me. These moments are what make victories so special; I was feeling really good this morning and was leading for the short part of the stage I rode, then I missed a stone in the sand in a river bed and had a pretty hard crash. Thanks to Matthias Walkner for stopping by to help me and the medical staff of the Dakar, for making sure I was safe. I will try to learn from this and hope my teammates can bring home the result the team deserves. Thank you all”.

The Dakar therefore immediately gave one of the protagonists a pill that was difficult to digest, an episode that also once again showcased the great solidarity which distinguishes the participants of the most famous raid in the world. In fact, Matthias Walkner did not hesitate to stop to help his rival of a thousand battles.