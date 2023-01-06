Carlos Sainz Jr in this 2023 he is enjoying the Dakar from a privileged position following his father’s exploits by helicopter. The fact that the F1 World Cup ended in November to avoid overlapping with the Football World Cup held in Qatar allowed the Spanish driver and all his Circus colleagues to be able to enjoy extended holidays compared to the past and therefore the driver of Ferrari was able to afford to dedicate these days to following the Dakar.

Sainz senior has already won the most famous raid in the world three times and is pursuing success at the wheel of the hybrid Audi. Punctures and technical problems were the order of the day and a video relating to the third stage in particular ended up in the sights of the race marshals. The Spanish rider and his co-driver Lucas Cruz are intent on repairing a damage sustained to the left rear suspension. The speech ends with Carlos Sainz junior closing the door of the Audi RS Q e-tron before it drives off.

THE Race commissioners wanted to issue a press release in which it is underlined that during the race no one can get close to a crew within a kilometer radius and that even a particular relationship such as that between father and son cannot in any way determine dynamics that can guarantee an advantage even if minimal. The Ferrari standard-bearer in F1, for example, on the occasion of the second stage had placed himself in a treacherous passage indicating to his father the need to slow down.

This ‘warning’ from the Race Direction at the moment does not result in a penalty: “There is no evidence to confirm a violation of the regulations in a legal sense – reads the note which underlines how, however, we must not exaggerate with ‘poetic license’ – honest pursuit of the result, compliance with sporting principles is especially important. And it is important to follow not only the written rules. It is also important to avoid situations that may raise doubts. It is very difficult for the relationship between father and son to be completely extraneous”.