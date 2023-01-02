Carlos Sainz Sr. is chasing his fourth victory in the Dakar, and to obtain it he is also receiving the support – in all respects – from his son.

Indeed, today the Ferrari driver was “caught” by the cameras of his Saudi colleague Ibrahim Al-Zubaidi, after climbing a rock in an attempt to warn his father and get him to lift his footconsidering the treacherous area he was preparing to face. Smooth Operator he then joked with the journalist, making fun of his gesture, which made him look like a bird in flight.

Sainz then closed the second stage in third place, 5’05” behind the winner Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) and 4’51” from Erik van Loon. The two-time world rally champion remains in command of the Desert Marathon, with an advantage of 2’12” over Al-Attiyah and already 24 minutes over the third in the standings, Mathieu Serradori.