After the chaos and the cancellation of the seventh stage for motorbikes and quads, today all categories returned regularly to the sands of the Saudi desert to complete the eighth test, with results that are never entirely sure even in the minutes following the end of the stage. The proof is what happened with the cars, with the victory of Carlos Sainz then annulled in favor of Sébastien Loeb, thanks to a 5-minute penalty imposed on the Spaniard for excess speed. A circumstance similar to that which occurred with the bikes, not so much for the final winner as for the second place of Mason Klein, who again lost his leadership in the general standings due to excessive speed.

Guaranteed results, however, in Rally 2, where an all-African party was staged. In addition to the aforementioned success of Ross Branch in the main category of motorcycles, there was also the success of Michael Docherty. In fact, the South African driver finished 5’53” ahead of the Frenchman Romain Dumontier. Despite this defeat, the Frenchman still leads the general classification with a 16’25” lead over Paolo Lucci, who reached 7th place today. Heroic, however, the performance of Manuel Andujar in the Quads: the Argentinian, protagonist of a crash during the race, continued the stage anyway until he established the absolute best time, distancing himself by 2’05” Alexandre Giroud, second at the finish line. In any case, the Frenchman from Yamaha maintains his lead over Andujar, at a distance of 1 hour and 41 minutes.

⚙️ Manuel Andujar suffered a crash but was able to resume the race. He even set the 3rd best time at km203. 💪#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/sCBaQe4FCK — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 8, 2023

Festive atmosphere also in the categories of light vehicles, where two ‘first victories’ were celebrated. In the T3in fact, the Portuguese recorded the best performance João Ferreira, 17 seconds faster than Francisco Lopez Contardo. Only 11th Guillaume de Mevius, but despite this the Belgian maintains the first place in the general standings, with 3’19” on Austin Jones. In the T4 instead celebrates another Argentine like Jeremias Ferrioli, who commands a hat-trick of the South Racing Can-Am team. Also in this case, despite today’s 12th place, who maintains the role of leader is still Rokas Baciuska. Finally, a few new features in the category of truckwith Martin Macik winner. Third Ales Loprais, which thanks to this performance in the top-3 firmly maintains the absolute leadership. With these overall results, the Dakar riders will indulge in a rest shift on January 9thto then face the last parenthesis immediately from Tuesday 10 January onwards.