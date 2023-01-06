In the sixth stage of the Dakar, the victory between Quad she went to Manuel Andujar: the Argentinian finished the Ha’Il-Riyadh stage in 4h 08’25”, beating Alexandre Giroud by 4’17”. Third position for Francisco Moreno Flores, followed by Pablo Copetti and Juraj Varga. Not bad for Giroud, who in any case managed his large lead in the general standings (about 1h 45′ over Andujar) and actually gained ground on Flores: now the gap between the two is 42’57”.

In light vehicles T3 continues to command Guillaume de Mevius, winner today ahead of Austin Jones (+1’39”) and Seth Quintero (2’26”), the two who are following him closest also in the general standings. The Belgian now has 8’59” on the Australian and 1h 8’15” on the other Red Bull. In the category T4 Marek Goczal recovered six minutes from general classification leader Rodrigo Luppi de Oliveira, who crossed the finish line fifth. The Pole is third in the general classification, 22’32” from the South Racing Can-Am driver and 2’15” from Rokas Baciuska. Vertex change between i truck, where Alex Loprais runs into a crooked stage and loses the lead in the general. Mitchell wins van den Brink (Eurol Team de Rooy Iveco) with 35″ on Janus van Kasteren (Boss Machinery Team de Rooy Iveco) and 2’30” on Martin Macik (MM Technology). Martin Vandenbrink (Eurol Team de Rooy Iveco) leads the general classification with 37″ on Loprais and 26’30” on van Kasteren.