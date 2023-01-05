Day of confirmations and upheavals in the fifth stage of the Dakar 2023, with many categories that have today known new leaders in their respective general classifications. Among the exceptions, the most evident one was registered in the Quadhowever the scene of a great novelty: in the second consecutive test held along the route that led the pilots to Ha’ilthe starting and finishing point of the internship, the positive streak of Alexandre Giroud.

The Frenchman, who had always finished all the stages disputed so far in the lead, from the Prologue to the fourth round, handed over the leadership of the day to the Argentine Francisco Moreno Flores. Thanks to this success, the Dragon driver also recovered in the standings up to the second position, almost 40 minutes behind Giroud. The Yamaha standard bearer, despite today’s 5th place, can in fact console himself with maintaining the absolute primacy. Instead, he changes the top of the general classification in Rallies 2 of the bikes, thanks to today’s victory of Romain Dumontier. The transalpine, who had set the best time yesterday too, took advantage of Paolo Lucci’s 6th place to get the better of the blue, who now has a three-minute gap.

There have also been ‘changes’ in the universe of light vehiclesespecially in the category T3. The Belgian is now in command of the group Guillaume de Meviusdespite the statement in this stage of Seth Quintero. The American is third overall just over an hour behind the leader and compatriot Austin Jones. Different situation in T4, where the Brazilian Rodrigo Luppi de Oliveira is still the leader, despite his 5th place in today’s stage. The Lithuanian of Red Bull Can-Am instead won the race Rokas Baciuska, at its second success in this edition after the success achieved in the Prologue. Finally, the all-Czech struggle in the truck between Ales Loprais and Martin Macik. The former finished in front of everyone eight minutes ahead of his compatriot, who finished 6th. With these results, Loprais also maintains the leadership in the general standings Martin Vandenbrinkmomentarily second with its Iveco.