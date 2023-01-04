The fourth stage of the Dakar reserved the first victories of this edition to the two riders of the main motorcycle and car categories: the first saw the success of the Spaniard Joan Barreda Bort, who thanks to this achievement thus rises to 30 total victories, -3 from the record absolute belonging to Cyril Despres. On the contrary, Sébastien Loeb prevailed in four wheels, thus making his goal of the best time concrete after two trials plagued by bad luck due to technical problems.

In the other classes, especially in the quads, there was little news on the most noble area of ​​the final classification. The proof is the success of Alexandre Giroud, at his third consecutive affirmation. In fact, the Frenchman finished with an advantage of 4 seconds over Manuel Andujar, extending over the latter also in the general standings. At present, Giroud dominates with a gap of 47 seconds on Moreno Flores. Also with regard to the motorcycle field, the maintenance of the leadership of Paolo Lucci, the only Italian who can boast the role of leader in the Dakar, should be underlined. Despite having finished in 2nd place, the driver from Arezzo is 10 minutes ahead of the Frenchman Dumontier, today’s winner.

Domains that were not present in the categories reserved for light vehiclesstarting with T4: in fact the Pole prevailed in this one Eryk Goczal, with Marek’s son (who arrived yesterday in 2nd place) thus reducing the gap on the Brazilian Luppi de Oliveira, provisional leader and with a quarter of an hour advantage in the general standings over second place. In the T3 the second success of the American was recorded Mitchell Guthrie, 5 minutes faster than the time set by the Portuguese Joao Ferreira. Thanks to this performance, the American also takes the lead in the general classification.

Finally, after yesterday’s defeat, Martin Macik returned to the top of the ranking reserved for truck, winning the fourth stage out of the five held so far. However, precisely because of the problems encountered in the last round, the Czech didn’t make up time on his compatriot Loprais, still ahead of everyone and almost 40 minutes ahead of Macik himself.