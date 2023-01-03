Third stage the one that took place today from Alula was complex to say the least, interrupted due to bad weather which did not guarantee the necessary safety conditions to allow the race to continue regularly up to the finish line in Ha’il. For this reason, the car trial was declared concluded at kilometer 377, exactly like the quads and the remaining categories still in the race, except for the motorbikes (which had finished prior to the decision taken by the Race Direction). In the Quadthe victory went to the French for the second time in a row Alexandre Giroudwhich in this way also strengthens its leadership in the general standings on a day in which the Argentine Moreno Flores contributed, with his second place, to the double Yamaha.

In the field reserved for light vehicles, especially in the category T3instead the first success of Austin Jones. The American, always in the lead for the entire duration of the race, resisted the attacks of his compatriot Seth Quintero, separated by 4 seconds at the finish line. Thanks to this reduced gap, the number 301 can however still enjoy the leadership in the general standings. Challenging head-to-head in the T4 among the Polish Marek Goczal and the Brazilian Cristiano Batista, with the latter he was unable to contain the comeback of his rival, who maintains the lead in the rankings by rejecting the threat of another Brazilian in Luppi de Oliveira, 11 seconds behind.

Finally, it confirmed its leadership for the third time out of four total truck tests Martin Macik. However, despite the best time of the day, the Czech rider was unable to close the gap that divided him from his compatriot Ales Loprais in the general standings, with the latter thus maintaining the lead despite the fifth place in the third stage.