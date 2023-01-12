L’eleventh stage of the Dakar was synonymous with the first part of the dreaded marathontest in which all the competitors, starting from Shaybah, have arrived in the Empty Quarter, an area characterized by the vast Saudi desert which will be tackled again in tomorrow’s stage, this time at the beginning and with destination Shaybah. A real comeback which, even before being tackled, will not see any technical assistance today’s evening. In the meantime, while waiting for the second part of the Marathon, the stage of January 12th smiled even more Alexandre Giroud in the Quad. The French, 2nd behind Marcelo Medeiros, has in fact further increased his advantage over his pursuers in the general standings (one hour and twenty minutes over Moreno Flores), also because of Manuel Andujar’s withdrawal due to mechanical problems. Strengthens its leadership in the category Rally2 also another french like Romain Dumontierwinner today and increasingly in command of the general classification, 22 minutes ahead of Paolo Lucci.

Yamaha hat-trick in the classroom T3 of light vehicles, and an all-Portuguese one-two marked by the success of Ricardo Porem, followed by compatriot João Ferreira. Third Ignacio Casale, but all this is not enough to oust the American Austin Jones from the role of absolute leader, with the latter leading by almost an hour over his compatriot and teammate Seth Quintero. He doesn’t lose first place either Rokas Baciuska in T4contrary to yesterday at the top of the classification ahead of the father-son duo of the Poles Goczal.

Finally, the battle for the final victory in the trucks is increasingly Dutch, even more after the voluntary withdrawal of the Czech Ales Loprais following the tragic episode that took place in the ninth stage. Indeed, it was he who climbed the top step of the podium Martin van der Brink, protagonist of an impeccable performance characterized by an 18-minute lead over Martin Macik. Even in this case, however, he remains in command of the group Janus van Kasterenat almost an hour and a quarter right on van der Brink.