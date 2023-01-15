The fourteenth stage of the Dakar Rally marked the conclusion of the edition 2023 and, as expected, the category reserved for motorcycles found its winner in a matter of seconds: after the continuous alternation at the top of the general classification between Toby Price, Skyler Howes and Kevin Benavidesit was ultimately the latter ad win for the second time in his career the most famous and feared raid in the world, and with an incredibly small advantage.

At the end of the last stage in Saudi Arabia from Al-Hofuf to Dammam, during which some riders encountered various problems in overcoming the muddy sections, the 34-year-old stopped the clock after one hour and fifteen minutessigning the absolute best time ahead of Daniel Sanders and Toby Price. The latter, who held the leadership of the general ranking yesterday, reached the finish line 55 seconds behind Benavides, however enough to be able to miss the opportunity to bring home the title of champion. In fact, between him and the Argentine from KTM, the gap in the final standings is just 43 seconds. At the end of an edition that even saw him as an underdog for the final success, Benavides adds this year’s trophy to his showcase after the one won in 2021in that case obtained with Honda.

Dakar 2023 | Moto, the order of arrival of the fourteenth stage (top-10)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/POSTAGE 1 Kevin Benavides KTM 1:15.17 2 Daniel Sanders GasGas +0.35 3 Toby Price KTM +0.55 4 Paul Quintanilla Honda +3.15 5 Skyler Howes Husqvarna +3.45 6 Sebastian Buhler Hero +4.14 7 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna +4.25 8 Adrien van Beveren Honda +4.51 9 Tosha Schareina KTM +5.47 10 Stefan Svitko KTM +6.33

Dakar 2023 | Bikes, final general classification (top-10)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/POSTAGE 1 Kevin Benavides KTM 43:11.51 2 Toby Price KTM +0.43 3 Skyler Howes Husqvarna +5.04 4 Paul Quintanilla Honda +19.02 5 Adrien van Beveren Honda +20.30 6 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna +22.42 7 Daniel Sanders KTM +22.57 8 José Cornejo Florimo Honda +51.21 9 Lorenzo Santolino Sherco +1:5.53pm 10 Frank Caimi Hero +1:38.04