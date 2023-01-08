Twenty-four hours after the cancellation of stage 7 for motorbikes and quads, mainly due to bad weather conditions and the tiredness of the riders, the Dakar has come back on again today for two wheels with the eighth stage, from Al Duwadimi to Riyadh. In the 346 km of special stage, and for the first time in this single edition, the best time was set by Ross Branchbearer of Botswana and his second career success in this competition.

A success that, in addition to personal satisfaction, also coincides with the second overall victory of the Hero in the Dakar, one year after the one captured by Joaquim Rodrigues in 2022. In this circumstance, Branch finished with a minute and a half ahead of the KTM of Mason Kleinwhich thanks to this performance now enjoys the leadership in the general standings. However, a short ranking that is open to any result, given the only five minutes gap that separates the first position from sixth, temporarily occupied by Van Beveren. In between, there are riders of the caliber of Howes, Benavides, Price and Quintanilla, respectively from second to fifth place.

🏁 Stage 8️⃣ – Bikes 🏍 Provisional top 3:

🥇Ross Branch

🥈 Mason Klein

🥉Daniel Sanders 🔴 Follow the other live categories:https://t.co/BrruP0pcjg#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/GRlHGVhsG0 — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 8, 2023

Finally, in today’s stage, the third step of the podium obtained by Gas Gas di should be underlined Daniel Sanders, three minutes late from Branch. With these results for the day, the bikes stop once again on Monday 9 January, in this case for the pause regularly fixed in the calendar for all categories.

Dakar 2023 | Moto, the order of arrival of the eighth stage (top-10)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/POSTAGE 1 Ross Branch Hero 3:46.18 2 Mason Klein KTM +1:33 3 Daniel Sanders Gas Gas +3:15 4 Paul Quintanilla Honda +6:29 5 Adrien van Beveren Honda +6:35 6 Michael Docherty Husqvarna +8:00 7 Sebastian Buhler Hero +8:13 8 Matthias Walkner KTM +8:40 9 Lorenzo Santolino Sherco +8:49 10 Kevin Benavides KTM +9:18

Dakar 2023 | Motorcycles, general classification (top-10)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/POSTAGE 1 Mason Klein KTM 30:32.39 2 Skyler Howes Husqvarna +0.47 3 Kevin Benavides KTM +2:00 4 Toby Price KTM +3.45 5 Paul Quintanilla Honda +4.32 6 Adrien van Beveren Honda +4.36 7 Daniel Sanders Gas Gas +8.50 8 Joan Barreda Bort Honda +9.08 9 José Cornejo Florimo Honda +21.19 10 Matthias Walkner KTM +24.22