Lucian Benavides wins the sixth stage of the Dakar in the motorcycle category ahead of teammate Skyler Howes. The Ha’il-Riyadh stage, after yesterday’s changes due to the rain, measures 358 km and offers a great show, with Benavides obtaining his first stage victory in 2023 by closing the race in 3h 14’19”, ahead of the US by just 56 seconds.
Double Husqvarna, therefore, with Howes who can still be said to be satisfied as his most dangerous rival in the general classification – Toby Price – is third at 2’20” after having accumulated a 1’36” track opening bonus. Despite yesterday’s heavy fall and the toe injury on his left foot, Joan Barreda completed the race in fourth place, 2’29” behind the winner. Fifth Kevin Benavides, who charges + 2’41 ”from his brother. Very small gaps: the top 15 are enclosed in nine minutes. Tomorrow the seventh stage, which will lead from Riyadh to Al Duwadimi.
Dakar 2023 / Stage 6, motorbikes: standings (top-10)
|pos.
|Pilot
|Car
|Time/Detachment
|1
|Lucian Benavides
|Husqvarna
|3h 14’19”
|2
|Skyler Howes
|Husqvarna
|+56″
|3
|Toby Price
|KTM
|+2’20”
|4
|Joan Barred
|Honda
|+2’29”
|5
|Kevin Benavides
|KTM
|+2’41”
|6
|Pablo Quintanilla
|Honda
|+2’52”
|7
|Daniel Sanders
|GasGas
|+3’00”
|8
|Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
|Honda
|+3’15”
|9
|Stefan Svitko
|KTM
|+3’27”
|10
|Matthias Walkner
|KTM
|+4’08”
Dakar 2023 / Stage 6, motorcycles: general classification (top-10)
|pos.
|Pilot
|Car
|Time/Detachment
|1
|Skyler Howes
|Husqvarna
|26h 31’52”
|2
|Toby Price
|KTM
|+3’31”
|3
|Kevin Benavides
|KTM
|+7’01”
|4
|Joan Barreda
|Honda
|+10’57”
|5
|Adrien van Beveren
|Honda
|+12’20”
|6
|Paul Quintanilla
|Gas Gas
|+12’22”
|7
|Mason Klein
|KTM
|+12’46”
|8
|Daniel Sanders
|Honda
|+19’54”
|9
|Luciano Benavides
|Husqvarna
|+24’07”
|10
|Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
|Honda
|+24’23”
