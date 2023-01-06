Lucian Benavides wins the sixth stage of the Dakar in the motorcycle category ahead of teammate Skyler Howes. The Ha’il-Riyadh stage, after yesterday’s changes due to the rain, measures 358 km and offers a great show, with Benavides obtaining his first stage victory in 2023 by closing the race in 3h 14’19”, ahead of the US by just 56 seconds.

Double Husqvarna, therefore, with Howes who can still be said to be satisfied as his most dangerous rival in the general classification – Toby Price – is third at 2’20” after having accumulated a 1’36” track opening bonus. Despite yesterday’s heavy fall and the toe injury on his left foot, Joan Barreda completed the race in fourth place, 2’29” behind the winner. Fifth Kevin Benavides, who charges + 2’41 ”from his brother. Very small gaps: the top 15 are enclosed in nine minutes. Tomorrow the seventh stage, which will lead from Riyadh to Al Duwadimi.

Dakar 2023 / Stage 6, motorbikes: standings (top-10)

pos. Pilot Car Time/Detachment 1 Lucian Benavides Husqvarna 3h 14’19” 2 Skyler Howes Husqvarna +56″ 3 Toby Price KTM +2’20” 4 Joan Barred Honda +2’29” 5 Kevin Benavides KTM +2’41” 6 Pablo Quintanilla Honda +2’52” 7 Daniel Sanders GasGas +3’00” 8 Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo Honda +3’15” 9 Stefan Svitko KTM +3’27” 10 Matthias Walkner KTM +4’08”

Dakar 2023 / Stage 6, motorcycles: general classification (top-10)

pos. Pilot Car Time/Detachment 1 Skyler Howes Husqvarna 26h 31’52” 2 Toby Price KTM +3’31” 3 Kevin Benavides KTM +7’01” 4 Joan Barreda Honda +10’57” 5 Adrien van Beveren Honda +12’20” 6 Paul Quintanilla Gas Gas +12’22” 7 Mason Klein KTM +12’46” 8 Daniel Sanders Honda +19’54” 9 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna +24’07” 10 Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo Honda +24’23”