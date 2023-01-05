Second consecutive brace for the Honda: this is the outcome that has generated the most enthusiasm among the men and women of the Japanese company, even if the first two riders of the fifth stage have different names compared to those who arrived in the higher areas of yesterday’s classification. While in the fourth round it was Barreda Bort who obtained his first success in this edition, in the Italian morning the Frenchman prevailed Adrien van Beverenauthor of the best time by just 13 seconds on José Cornejo Florimo.

Also in this case, for the Honda rider it was the first success in 2023, with a podium completed by the third place of Mason Klein, this time representing KTM. The American is also at the head of a trio made up of riders riding the Austrian bikes, with Matthias Walkner and Toby Price thus establishing the top-5 for the day. On the other hand, the performances of two other Honda riders such as Quintanilla and Barreda Bort were disappointing, respectively 10th and 14th, but above all Daniel Sanders.

The Australian from Gas Gas was unable to go beyond the 21st place, nearly half an hour behind today’s winner. A performance that also had serious repercussions on the general classification, which ousted him from the leadership until he dropped to eighth position. Now, in front of everyone, there is the Husqvarna standard bearer Skyler Howes, whose constancy has paid off. In any case, the ranking could undergo further upheavals in tomorrow’s sixth round, only thanks to the accomplices 5 minutes separating the first six riders.

Dakar 2023 | Moto, the finishing order of the fifth stage (top-10)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/POSTAGE 1 Adrien van Beveren Honda 4:27.28 2 José Cornejo Florimo Honda +0.13 3 Mason Klein KTM +5.13 4 Matthias Walkner KTM +7.30 5 Toby Price KTM +8.41 6 Skyler Howes Husqvarna +10.05 7 Kevin Benavides KTM +10.17 8 Lorenzo Santolino Sherco +11.16 9 Rui Goncalves Sherco +12.22 10 Paul Quintanilla Honda +12.28

Dakar 2023 | Motorcycles, general classification (top-10)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/POSTAGE 1 Skyler Howes Husqvarna 23:21.19 2 Kevin Benavides KTM +0.44 3 Mason Klein KTM +1.40 4 Toby Price KTM +2.20 5 Adrien van Beveren Honda +4.22 6 Joan Barreda Honda +4.52 7 Paul Quintanilla Gas Gas +9.55 8 Daniel Sanders Honda +13.18 9 José Cornejo Florimo Honda +17.32 10 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna +20.31