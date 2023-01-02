The second stage of the Dakar ended after almost 600 km of travel, which for the first time left Sea Camp to aim for Alula as the seat of the final destination. In three days of competition, the motorcycle category recorded the third different winner: after the success of Price in the Prologue and Brabec in yesterday’s race (with the latter having leapt to the lead of the standings after the penalty inflicted on Sanders ), this time the top step of the podium was conquered by the American Mason Klein. The pilot of KTMhowever, had to breathe a sigh of relief for the outcome of the stage, once again characterized by a penalty imposed on the author of the best time. After the checkered flag, the Race Direction has in fact removed 2 minutes from the race time to Klein, which however did not oust the American from the role of leader.

Behind him, the German Sebastian Buhler in fact, he was unable to completely close the gap, accusing a delay of almost 1 minute and 10 seconds. The performance of is also good Skyler Howes, who thus completed a virtual podium with his Husqvarna with three different bikes in the first three positions (Bühler competes with the Hero). More negative was the performance of Toby Price, 5th, but above all of the Argentine Kevin Benavidestoo penalized by 1 minute and therefore relegated to eighth position. Now, thanks to this success, Klein also takes the lead in the general classification, just ahead of Price and Joan Barreda, 6th in the second stage but always present in all the top-10 of these last few days. In today’s stage, unfortunately, there were some crashes, especially thanks to the pitfalls of the terrain. Among these, the most serious was the one involving the British rookie James Hillier, who still finished the race despite an injury to his left shoulder.

Dakar 2023 | Moto, the order of arrival of the second stage (top-10)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/POSTAGE 1 Mason Klein KTM 5:23.04 2 Sebastian Buhler Hero +01:09 3 Skyler Howes Husqvarna +01:13 4 Ross Branch Hero +01:58 5 Toby Price KTM +02:16 6 Joan Barreda Honda +02:32 7 Lorenzo Santolino Sherco +03:10 8 Kevin Benavides KTM +03:20 9 Daniel Sanders Gas Gas +03:24 10 Matthias Walkner KTM +04:06

Dakar 2023 | Motorcycles, general classification (top-10)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/POSTAGE 1 Mason Klein KTM 9:38.28 2 Toby Price KTM +01:41 3 Joan Barreda Honda +02:03 4 Kevin Benavides KTM +02:25 5 Daniel Sanders Gas Gas +02:55 6 Ricky Brabeck Hero +04:21 7 Skyler Howes Husqvarna +05:11 8 Paul Quintanilla Honda +05:16 9 Matthias Walkner KTM +08:18 10 Sebastien Buhler Hero +08:34