The 2023 edition of the Dakar in the motorcycle category is reserving a continuous change at the top of the general classification, one of the few still totally uncertain about the name of the potential final winner at the end of the twelfth stage. A test which, moreover, was synonymous with the second and last part of the marathon, from the empty quarter desert all the way to Shaybah. A special which, contrary to expectations, saw a driver who has always been absent up to now on the top step of the podium finish in the lead: José Cornejo Florimo.

The Chilean took his first victory in this 2023, bringing the Honda after the last success achieved by van Beveren in the fifth stage. A statement that was anything but obvious for Cornejo Florimo, partly due to the difficulty of the stage and partly due to the reduced gaps between the riders who reached the top ten positions. Suffice it to say that from the Japanese manufacturer’s standard bearer to the 10th finisher, Ross Branch, the gap is just three minutes.

🏁 Stage 1️⃣2️⃣ – Bikes 🏍 Provisional top 3:

🥇Nacho Cornejo

🥈Daniel Sanders

🥉Toby Price 💪1st win for @nachocornejo11 in questo #Dakar2023

🏆 @tobyprice87 takes the overall lead 🔴 Follow the other live categories:https://t.co/BrruP0oEtI pic.twitter.com/FV2k5WTWzZ — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 13, 2023

Also for this reason, the general ranking still sees a changing of the guard: now, in fact, the Australian from KTM is leading the group Toby Price3rd today and only 28 seconds of advantage on Skyler Howes, sixth at the finish line. Also not to be underestimated is the provisional third place of Kevin Benavides, spaced 2 minutes and 40 seconds apart. A tougher fight for victory from 4th onwards, with the other Honda of Pablo Quintanilla almost a quarter of an hour behind the lead with two stages to go.

Dakar 2023 | Moto, the finishing order of the twelfth stage (top-10)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/POSTAGE 1 José Cornejo Florimo Honda 1:57.27 2 Daniel Sanders Gas Gas +0.49 3 Toby Price KTM +1.58 4 Matthias Walkner KTM +2.05 5 Kevin Benavides KTM +2.22 6 Skyler Howes Husqvarna +2.54 7 Paul Quintanilla Honda +3.06 8 Sebastian Buhler Hero +3.08 9 Adrien van Beveren Honda +3.16 10 Ross Branch Hero +3.21

Dakar 2023 | Motorcycles, general classification (top-10)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/POSTAGE 1 Toby Price KTM 40:37.46 2 Skyler Howes Husqvarna +0.28 3 Kevin Benavides KTM +2.40 4 Paul Quintanilla Honda +14.54 5 Adrien van Beveren Honda +16.14 6 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna +20.00 7 Daniel Sanders Gas Gas +20.03 8 José Cornejo Florimo Honda +23.14 9 Matthias Walkner KTM +44.24 10 Mason Klein KTM +54.58