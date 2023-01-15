With success in Rally Dakar 2023 in the motorcycle category, Kevin Benavides joins the list of drivers capable of winning more than one edition of this competition. However, the victory achieved by the 34-year-old Argentinian is more unique than rare: thanks to this success astride the KTMBenavides is in fact the first rider in history to win the Dakar with two different bikes. Previously, in 2021the South American had reached the top step of the podium with the Hondarepeating this milestone two years later with the Austrian manufacturer.

A success, that of this year, obtained by the skin of the hand, thanks to the accomplices alone 43 seconds lead in the overall standings on Toby Pricein the lead up to the penultimate stage of the ranking and then overtaken on the most beautiful by his opponent: “This Sunday morning I had absolutely nothing on my mind – explained Benavides – I just had to stay focused on every single kilometre, from start to 136th. It’s incredible to win this crazy Dakar with such a small gap. I’m also the first to win with two bikes of different brands, and this it makes me very proud“.