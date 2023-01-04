After just four stages of the 2023 edition of the Dakar Rally, the motorcycle category registers another knockout among the numerous competitors fighting for victory in Saudi Arabia. In addition to Sam Sunderland and Ricky Brackley, it was the Portuguese today Joaquim Rodrigues to have raised the white flag following a bad one fall occurred at km 90 of the test. The pilot of the Hero reported a wound in the left legwhich is why, exactly as happened with the aforementioned rivals, transport to the Ha’il hospital for checks was also necessary for him.

Rodrigues, who last year was the first to give a success to Hero in the Dakar, he had closed just yesterday in the top ten in the standings, establishing himself as one of the fastest riders of the Indian manufacturer. Representing the latter are now Ross Branch, who momentarily holds the role of team leader ahead of Franco Caimi and Sebastian Bühler, both momentarily out of the overall top-10.

