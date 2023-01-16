At the Dakar 2023 in Saudi Arabia in the category classic i also competed historic vehicles who made the history of the famous Rally Raid. Many have raced here Italian crews, with over 30 registered cars and trucks. The final victory went to the Spanish crews Juan Morera And Lidia Rubafirst with 428 points, and Carlos Santaolalla And Aran Sol I Juanola (529), ahead of the Italians Paul Bedeschi And Danielle Bottallo.

Dakar 2023 Classic results

Italy on the podium at the Dakar 2023 in the Classic category. Paul Bedeschi And Danielle Bottallo behind the wheel of one Toyota BJ71 they took third place behind the two Toyota HDJ80 of the Spanish crews Juan Morera/Lidia Ruba And Carlos Santaolalla/Aran Sol I Juanola.

Juan Morera and Lidia Ruba on Toyota HDJ80 won the Dakar 2023 in the Classic category

The winners of the past edition Serge Mogno And Florent Drulhon concluded the Dakar 2023 Classic in fifth position, behind the other Italian crew made up of Richard Garosci And Rudy Briani with a Nissan Terrano 2.

On the podium of the Dakar 2023 Classic the Italians Paolo Bedeschi and Danielle Bottallo on Toyota BJ71

The Dakar 2023 Classic was held on 13 stagesfor a total of 3,350 kilometers of regularity tests and orientation and 6,542 including transfers.

DAKAR 2023 final classification CLASSIC

POS PILOT TEAM 1 Morera Juan (Exp) Toyota Classic 2 Santaolalla Milla Carlos (Esp) Toyota Classic 3 Bedeschi Paolo (Ita) Personal team 4 Riccardo Garosci (Ita) Technosport 5 Mogno Serge (Fra) FSO team 6 Van Rompuy Dirk (Bel) TH-Trucks 7 Qvick Erik (Bel) TH-Trucks 8 Texier Julien (Sui) Team Logistics Rallye 9 Declercq Rene (Bel) VW Iltis Team 10 Zolliker Cedric (Sui) Personal team 11 Galpin Jerome (Fra) Team FJ 12 Antonio Ricciari (Ita) R Team 13 Delespeaux Diego (Bel) Team Logistics Rallye 14 Moine Jean Christophe (Fra) Thescrapmetalkings 15 Cupers David (Fra) Team Pevele Aventure 16 Ulrich Juraj (Svk) Personal team 17 Corominas Gonzalez Manuel Juan (Esp) Team Pedrega 18 Brabeck-Letmathe Peter (Aut) Team Casteu Classic 19 Casella Valentina (Ita) Technosport 20 Vidanya Jose (Esp) Team Pedrega Final classification Dakar 2023 Classic

Dakar Classic 2023 VIDEO

