At the Dakar 2023 in Saudi Arabia in the category classic i also competed historic vehicles who made the history of the famous Rally Raid. Many have raced here Italian crews, with over 30 registered cars and trucks. The final victory went to the Spanish crews Juan Morera And Lidia Rubafirst with 428 points, and Carlos Santaolalla And Aran Sol I Juanola (529), ahead of the Italians Paul Bedeschi And Danielle Bottallo.
Italy on the podium at the Dakar 2023 in the Classic category. Paul Bedeschi And Danielle Bottallo behind the wheel of one Toyota BJ71 they took third place behind the two Toyota HDJ80 of the Spanish crews Juan Morera/Lidia Ruba And Carlos Santaolalla/Aran Sol I Juanola.
The winners of the past edition Serge Mogno And Florent Drulhon concluded the Dakar 2023 Classic in fifth position, behind the other Italian crew made up of Richard Garosci And Rudy Briani with a Nissan Terrano 2.
The Dakar 2023 Classic was held on 13 stagesfor a total of 3,350 kilometers of regularity tests and orientation and 6,542 including transfers.
DAKAR 2023 final classification CLASSIC
|POS
|PILOT
|TEAM
|1
|Morera Juan (Exp)
|Toyota Classic
|2
|Santaolalla Milla Carlos (Esp)
|Toyota Classic
|3
|Bedeschi Paolo (Ita)
|Personal team
|4
|Riccardo Garosci (Ita)
|Technosport
|5
|Mogno Serge (Fra)
|FSO team
|6
|Van Rompuy Dirk (Bel)
|TH-Trucks
|7
|Qvick Erik (Bel)
|TH-Trucks
|8
|Texier Julien (Sui)
|Team Logistics Rallye
|9
|Declercq Rene (Bel)
|VW Iltis Team
|10
|Zolliker Cedric (Sui)
|Personal team
|11
|Galpin Jerome (Fra)
|Team FJ
|12
|Antonio Ricciari (Ita)
|R Team
|13
|Delespeaux Diego (Bel)
|Team Logistics Rallye
|14
|Moine Jean Christophe (Fra)
|Thescrapmetalkings
|15
|Cupers David (Fra)
|Team Pevele Aventure
|16
|Ulrich Juraj (Svk)
|Personal team
|17
|Corominas Gonzalez Manuel Juan (Esp)
|Team Pedrega
|18
|Brabeck-Letmathe Peter (Aut)
|Team Casteu Classic
|19
|Casella Valentina (Ita)
|Technosport
|20
|Vidanya Jose (Esp)
|Team Pedrega
