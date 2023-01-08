The 2023 edition of the Dakar is taking on the contours of a real sporting curse for theAudialso confirmed by the outcome of theeighth stage: in addition to the umpteenth damage suffered by Mattias Ekström, the real news however focused on Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard, who had given up his race just yesterday to help his Swedish teammate, redeemed himself today with the best time of the internship from Al Duwadimi to Ryhad, finishing ahead of Sebastien Loeb and Nasser Al-Attiyah after 346 km of special stage. However, once the finish line was crossed, Race Direction had penalized the Spaniard, found guilty of speeding.

For this reason, with 5 minutes subtracted from the official time, the Madrilenian thus lost his leadership of the day, ‘giving it away’ to Loeb, who therefore obtains his second victory in this Dakar 2023. Moreover, the penalty was not even enough to keep the second position, thus obtained by Al-Attiyah. Thanks to this ‘unforeseen event’, the Toyota driver further strengthens his leadership in the general standings, slightly aboveadvantage hour on the other Toyota’s Henk Lategan. With this decision, which will inevitably cause discussion, even the cars will switch off their engines on the occasion of tomorrow, 9 January, established on the eve of the only rest shift before the ninth stage, which will be held regularly on Tuesday 10 January.

Dakar 2023 | Cars, the order of arrival of the eighth stage (top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/POSTAGE 1 Sebastien Loeb Prodrive 3:34.24 2 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota +211 3 Carlos Sainz Audi +3.31 4 Henk Lategan Toyota +4.43 5 Jakub Przygonski MINI +10.19 6 Guerlain Chicherit Prodrive +10.21 7 Lucas Moraes Toyota +11.09 8 Romain Dumas Toyota +16.52 9 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Toyota +17.05 10 Vaidotas Zala Prodrive +18.15

Dakar 2023 | Cars, overall standings (top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/POSTAGE 1 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota 31:02.58 2 Henk Lategan Toyota +1:03.36 3 Lucas Moraes Toyota +1:20.22 4 Sebastien Loeb Prodrive +1:52.06 5 Giniel de Villiers Toyota +2:04.20 6 Romain Dumas Toyota +2:27.11 7 Martin Prokop Ford +2:37.00 8 Brian Baragwanath century +2:42.06 9 Wei Han SMG extension +3:15.03 10 Juan Cruz Yacopini Toyota +3:40.22