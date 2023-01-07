Halfway through the 2023 edition of the Dakar, and therefore at the end of the seventh stagethe general classification rewards more and more Nasser Al-Attiyah. The Qatari, winner in the two previous races, in fact enjoys an advantage of just over an hour over the South African Henk Lategan, and all this despite a far from positive performance today: the Toyota driver in fact cut the goal only at 14th placeleaving the glory of victory a Yazeed Al-Rajhi. For the 41-year-old Saudi, also behind the wheel of a Toyota, it is the first success in this 2023as well as the third overall in his career in the Dakar.

The architect of an excellent performance, Al-Rajhi closed by generating an eight-minute gap on the Lithuanian Vaidotas Zala, also author of his best personal result in this edition. Finally, Prodrive thought about completing the satisfaction Guerlain Chicherit, third ahead of Giniel De Villiers. Not well, however, Sebastien Loebonly 9thbut still better than the pilots of theAudiwho had to face again the consequences of a disastrous day.

After the accidents and technical problems suffered in the sixth stage, there was no shortage of misadventures today either: despite being in the lead of the group at km 196, Mattias Ekstrom he necessarily had to stop due to a breakdown, thus leaving the leadership to Al-Rajhi. However, in the following minutes, Carlos Sainz he interrupted his race to help his teammate with the repairs, thus giving up the stage and, by now, any hopes of victory.

Dakar 2023 | Auto, the finishing order of the seventh stage (top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/POSTAGE 1 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Toyota 3:06.23 2 Vaidotas Zala Prodrive +8.54 3 Guerlain Chicherit Prodrive +10.15 4 Giniel de Villiers Toyota +11.21 5 Brian Baragwanath century +13.19 6 Henk Lategan Toyota +13.26 7 Mathieu Serradori century +14.03 8 Pierre Lachaume MD +16.05 9 Sebastien Loeb Prodrive +16.19 10 Guoyu Zhang BAC extension +16.32

Dakar 2023 | Cars, overall standings (top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/POSTAGE 1 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota 27:26.23 2 Henk Lategan Toyota +1:01.04 3 Lucas Moraes Toyota +1:11.24 4 Giniel de Villiers Toyota +1:36.47 5 Sebastien Loeb Prodrive +1:54.17 6 Romain Dumas Toyota +2:12.30 7 Brian Baragwanath century +2:14.40 8 Martin Prokop Ford +2:17.26 9 Wei Han SMG extension +2:51.38 10 Lionel Baud Toyota +3:5.59pm