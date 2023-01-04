In the list of winners of the stages of the Dakar 2023, the name of Sebastien Loeb, which appeared today at the end of the fourth test scheduled in Saudi Arabia. The nine-time WRC champion finished as leader of a ‘legendary’ top-3 made up of the presence of another Frenchman like Stephane Peterhansel and from Carlos Sainz. Contrary to yesterday’s race, partially completed due to bad weather, today’s race didn’t hold bad surprises for the competitors, starting with Loeb himself: in the last two stages, the Prodrive standard-bearer had in fact lost precious time mainly due to punctures and problems technicians, so much so that even today he is not among the top ten in the general classification, as evidenced by the hour and a half delay from the leadership which temporarily places him in 14th position.

However, after the path of 425km which brought the riders back to Ha’il, starting and finishing point, the winner’s name remained uncertain until the finish line. Not surprisingly, Peterhansel stopped the clock 13 seconds behind his compatriot, with Monsieur Dakar which in any case distanced Sainz (also the victim of an unfortunate test in the Italian morning yesterday) by almost a minute. The reigning champion also appears in the top-5 Nasser Al-Attiyahwhich thanks to the 4th place still retains the leadership in the general standings.

In fact, the Qatari boasts a gap of 18 seconds on Saudi Al-Rajhi, behind him also in the last stage, the same ones that also separate him from Peterhansel. Today’s third place also allowed Sainz to return to the noble areas of the standings, just over half an hour behind the Toyota Qatari. Tomorrow’s stage will once again see Ha’il as the finishing point at the end of a 643 km route, with 373 of these in the special stage.

Dakar 2023 | Cars, the order of arrival of the fourth stage (top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/POSTAGE 1 Sebastien Loeb Prodrive 3:35.28 2 Stephane Peterhansel Audi +0.13 3 Carlos Sainz Audi +1.50 4 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota +2.06 5 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Toyota +7.04 6 Henk Lategan Toyota +7.23 7 Mattias Ekstrom Audi +10.45 8 Lucas Moraes Toyota +1.48pm 9 Giniel de Villiers Toyota +16.11 10 Romain Dumas Toyota +32.22

Dakar 2023 | Cars, overall standings (top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/POSTAGE 1 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota 16:00.34 2 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Toyota +18.18 3 Stephane Peterhansel Audi +18.52 4 Carlos Sainz Audi +32.55 5 Henk Lategan Toyota +45.25 6 Lucas Moraes Toyota +45.27 7 Giniel de Villiers Toyota +46.13 8 Mattias Ekstrom Audi +50.00 9 Martin Prokop Ford +1:14.93 10 Erik van Loon Toyota +1:15.40