The Frenchman from Hunter imposes himself in the Alula-Ha’il fraction, interrupted after 377 km due to adverse weather conditions. The Audi Spaniard loses almost an hour and leaves the leadership to Al Attiyah

Heavy rain and shortened stage in the third stage of the Dakar auto. Adverse weather conditions in Saudi Arabia prompted the organizers to interrupt the Alula-Ha’il stage after 377 of the 447 initially planned for safety reasons. The French Guerlain Chicherit emerges from the mud, at the wheel of his Hunter, ahead of the Argentine Orlando Terranova (+5’04”), also on Hunter, and Yazeed Al Rajhi (Toyota Hilux).

sainz lingered — A day to forget for the leader of the race, Carlos Sainz, who lost almost an hour due to mechanical problems on his Audi RS Q e-tron E2. The reigning champion Nasser al-Attiyah thus leapt to the command of the Dakar, with the Toyota Hilux. The Qatari now has a 13'20" advantage over Al-Rajhi (Toyota) while

dakar 2023 cars, the classification of the third stage — The classification of the third car stage of the Dakar, of 3 January 2023:

Chicherit (Hunter) 3:22:59 Newfoundland (Hunter) +5:04 Al Rajhi (Toyota) +8:30 Van Loon (Toyota) +8.49pm Al-Attiyah (Toyota) +20:58 Lavieille (MD) +22:17 Vitse (MD) +22:23 Prokop (Ford) +22:55 (8e) De Villiers (Toyota) +28:40 (9e)

dakar auto, the general classification after the third stage — The general classification of the cars at the Dakar, after the third stage on January 3rd.

Al Attiyah (Toyota) 12:20:35 Al Rajhi (Toyota) +1:19pm Vitse (MD) +24:53 DeVilliers (Toyota) +32:08 Prokop (Ford) +35:09 Van Loon (Toyota) +44:31 Lavieille (MD) +46:32 Newfoundland (Hunter) +52:27 Chicherit (Hunter) +3:11:48