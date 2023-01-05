The Balance of Performance is also a reality in Dakar since in the main class T1+ compete cars fully equipped with an internal combustion engine and an Audi buggy, the RS Q e-tron, which instead combines thermal and electric propulsion. After four stages, the FIA ​​and the ASO, the organizing committees of the most famous raid in the world, have decided to grant 8 kW more to Audi, an increase in power equal to 10.8 horsepower, which has given rise to rivals Toyota who currently lead the standings with reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah 18 minutes ahead of brand mate Yazeed Al-Rahji and as many over the leading Audi driver, monsieur Dakar Stéphane Peterhansel. Carlos Sainz, the second Audi driver in the general standings, is fourth at 32 minutes, but Toyota are very worried about this concession in favor of the rivals of the Four Circles house.

“It’s a typo right? We expected the opposite – joked Nasser Al Attiyah’s co-pilot Mathieu Baumel – we are already losing to Audi from that point of view”. Jean-Marc Fortin, number one of the Toyota factory team, has released alarming statements: “Audi could have already won even without this decision and now I think the race will already be decided after the eighth stage before the rest day”his words reported by today’s edition of the French sports daily The Team.

Race Director, David Casterabelieves that this correction in the ‘equivalent technology’ was due: “We collected the data in the first stages, it’s not a surprise, it’s foreseen by the regulations that everyone has signed. If necessary, a new adjustment will be made before the ninth stage. We’re talking about a decision that can be worth a minute a day, it doesn’t make a difference.”

According to the data of the first stages the more powerful buggy it appears to be Sebastien Loeb’s BRX, with the Toyotas close behind and the Audis trailing behind. Now for at least four stages starting today Audi will have 10 more horsepower than in the first few days. We will see if they will make a difference and if they will lead to a new ‘BoP’ starting from the ninth stage scheduled for Tuesday 10 January after the rest day scheduled for Monday 9 January.