Nasser Al-Attiyah makes a vacuum in the Dakar. The Toyota driver conquers the sixth stage, the Ha’il-Riyadh (358 km special), but above all he puts many bricks in view of the final victory.

Today Al-Attiyah, who already had a substantial lead in the general classification, thanks the problems of the others: Stephane Peterhansel retired following a crash that sent co-driver Edouard Boulanger to hospital; Carlos too Sainz and Yazeed Al-Rajhi they suffered from problems at the same point of the course (the Spaniard due to an accident, technical problems for the Saudi), but at least they will complete the test. It follows that Al-Attiyah has an enormous lead in the standings: 1h06’50” over Henk Lategan.

🎥 First footage of the two @audisport cars which crashed in the same place. @s_peterhansel and Édouard Boulanger had to abandon while @CSainz_oficial and @LucasCruz74 are still trying to fix their car. 🛠#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/14VwkwUsue — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 6, 2023

Sainz and Al-Rajhi will have a gap in the order of hours, considering that – with Al-Attiyah at the finish line for over half an hour – they haven’t even reached km 236.