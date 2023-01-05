There fifth stage of Dakar 2023 had opened in a climate of protests for the green light granted to Audi by the FIA ​​and ALO, with the German cars that for this test in fact exploited an extra power of 8 kW, equal to an increase of almost 11 horses. With regard to this controversial choice, the protest of the Toyota and its top driver, Nasser Al-Attiyahwith the latter however closing today’s test with a smile.

The Qatari, winner of the last edition, in fact recorded the best time of the day right in front of two Audis: that of Carlos Sainzdelayed by almost two minutes, and that of Stephane Peterhansel, both on the podium for the second consecutive time, albeit with reversed positions compared to yesterday. In this way, Al-Attiyah has also strengthened its leadership in the general standings, also thanks to today’s fourth place by Yazeed Al-Rajhi which pushed the 41-year-old Saudi to the third step of the provisional podium, behind Monsieur Dakar Peterhansel. To divide the Frenchman from the Toyota standard bearer there are now little more than 22 minutes.

🚗 Sebastien Loeb got going again after a crash late in the stage, but lost nearly 20 minutes, leaving him 1h53’41” down on the overall standings. 🛠#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/sAJDBVkCJy — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 5, 2023

A nightmare, again, proof of Sebastien Loeb. The Frenchman from Prodrive, who had finished the fourth stage as a winner, lost another 20 minutes due to a accident, finishing in 9th place. However, thanks to this umpteenth unexpected event, Loeb is now in eleventh position, a almost two hours late from Al-Attiyah.

Dakar 2023 | Cars, the order of arrival of the fifth stage (top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/POSTAGE 1 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota 3:35.37 2 Carlos Sainz Audi +1’57” 3 Stephane Peterhansel Audi +3’44” 4 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Toyota +8’43” 5 Guerlain Chicherit Prodrive +11’09” 6 Henk Lategan Toyota +12’33” 7 Lucas Moraes Toyota +16’16” 8 Giniel de Villiers Toyota +19’44” 9 Sebastien Loeb Prodrive +19’58” 10 Vaidotas Zala Prodrive +20’32”

Dakar 2023 | Cars, overall standings (top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/POSTAGE 1 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota 20h47’36” 2 Stephane Peterhansel Audi +22’36” 3 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Toyota +27’01” 4 Carlos Sainz Audi +34’52” 5 Henk Lategan Toyota +57’58” 6 Lucas Moraes Toyota +1h01’43” 7 Giniel de Villiers Toyota +1h07’57” 8 Mattias Ekstrom Audi +1h35’56” 9 Martin Prokop Ford +1h52’05” 10 Romain Dumas Toyota +1h52’10”