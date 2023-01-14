Sebastien Loeb is in the history of the Dakar: with the success obtained in the thirteenth and penultimate stage, from Shaybah to Al-Hofuf, the French rider collected his seventh total victory in this 2023. However, what is most impressive is the figure relating to the number of consecutive statements, equal to six. With today’s triumph, Loeb thus establishes a new all-time record for consecutive victoriesbeating the five achieved in 1989 by Ari Vatanen. In this way, the nine-time WRC world champion could even extend this record also on the occasion of tomorrow’s stage, which will bring an end to this year’s edition.

A Dakar which, however, is increasingly in the hands of Nasser Al-Attiyah, now very close to being reconfirmed in the golden register of this competition. The Qatari, despite having finished 2nd today five and a half minutes behind Loeb (and in front of a Mattias Ekström back on the podium), in fact maintains the absolute leadership with a gap of an hour and a half on French. A sensational twist in tomorrow’s special, equal to 136 km from Al-Hofuf to Dammam, would therefore be needed to call everything into question.

Dakar 2023 | Cars, the order of arrival of the thirteenth stage (top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/POSTAGE 1 Sebastien Loeb Prodrive 2:26.17 2 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota +5.28 3 Mattias Ekstrom Audi +6.31 4 Henk Lategan Toyota +9.27 5 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Toyota +10.56 6 Jakub Przygonski MINI +11.31 7 Lucas Moraes Toyota +12.07 8 Guerlain Chicherit Prodrive +12.56 9 Juan Cruz Yacopini Toyota +13.17 10 Giniel de Villiers Toyota +13.51

Dakar 2023 | Cars, overall standings (top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/POSTAGE 1 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota 43:48.10 2 Sebastien Loeb Prodrive +1:21.42 3 Lucas Moraes Toyota +1:35.50 4 Giniel de Villiers Toyota +2:30.44 5 Henk Lategan Toyota +2:38.20 6 Martin Prokop Ford +2:39.13 7 Juan Cruz Yacopini Toyota +4:25.42 8 Wei Han SMG extension +4:26.01 9 Mathieu Serradori century +4:28.31 10 Sebastian Halpern MINI +4:26.26