Sebastien Loeb is in the history of the Dakar: with the success obtained in the thirteenth and penultimate stage, from Shaybah to Al-Hofuf, the French rider collected his seventh total victory in this 2023. However, what is most impressive is the figure relating to the number of consecutive statements, equal to six. With today’s triumph, Loeb thus establishes a new all-time record for consecutive victoriesbeating the five achieved in 1989 by Ari Vatanen. In this way, the nine-time WRC world champion could even extend this record also on the occasion of tomorrow’s stage, which will bring an end to this year’s edition.
A Dakar which, however, is increasingly in the hands of Nasser Al-Attiyah, now very close to being reconfirmed in the golden register of this competition. The Qatari, despite having finished 2nd today five and a half minutes behind Loeb (and in front of a Mattias Ekström back on the podium), in fact maintains the absolute leadership with a gap of an hour and a half on French. A sensational twist in tomorrow’s special, equal to 136 km from Al-Hofuf to Dammam, would therefore be needed to call everything into question.
Dakar 2023 | Cars, the order of arrival of the thirteenth stage (top-10)
|POS.
|PILOT
|CAR
|TIME/POSTAGE
|1
|Sebastien Loeb
|Prodrive
|2:26.17
|2
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Toyota
|+5.28
|3
|Mattias Ekstrom
|Audi
|+6.31
|4
|Henk Lategan
|Toyota
|+9.27
|5
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|Toyota
|+10.56
|6
|Jakub Przygonski
|MINI
|+11.31
|7
|Lucas Moraes
|Toyota
|+12.07
|8
|Guerlain Chicherit
|Prodrive
|+12.56
|9
|Juan Cruz Yacopini
|Toyota
|+13.17
|10
|Giniel de Villiers
|Toyota
|+13.51
Dakar 2023 | Cars, overall standings (top-10)
|POS.
|PILOT
|CAR
|TIME/POSTAGE
|1
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Toyota
|43:48.10
|2
|Sebastien Loeb
|Prodrive
|+1:21.42
|3
|Lucas Moraes
|Toyota
|+1:35.50
|4
|Giniel de Villiers
|Toyota
|+2:30.44
|5
|Henk Lategan
|Toyota
|+2:38.20
|6
|Martin Prokop
|Ford
|+2:39.13
|7
|Juan Cruz Yacopini
|Toyota
|+4:25.42
|8
|Wei Han
|SMG extension
|+4:26.01
|9
|Mathieu Serradori
|century
|+4:28.31
|10
|Sebastian Halpern
|MINI
|+4:26.26
#Dakar #Auto #Stage #Recordbreaking #Loeb #sixth #win #row #FormulaPassion.it
Leave a Reply