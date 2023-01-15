Seven victories in fourteen stages total, with signature on new record most consecutive stage wins in the Dakar Rally: six. Yet, all this was not enough Sebastien Loeb to win the 2023 edition, once again closed in 2nd place. In the first half of the event, the nine-time WRC champion had to deal with technical problems accused by his Prodrive, such as to compromise any hope of final success.

However, despite the great delay from Nasser Al-Attiyah, winner of this edition, Loeb hasn’t lost heart in the slightest, even recovering up to the second step of the podium in the general classification. A feat also highlighted by the French driver himself on his profile Twitterwith a message devoid of any kind of regret about the final result.

P2 du @dakar 2023 🥈

P1 du @OfficialW2RC🥇 En se retrouvant à presque 2h au bout de l’Étape 3 et à la 31e place du général, il était difficile d’imaginer un tel résultat 🥶 C’est une troisième deuxième sur cette épreuve et certainement la plus belle 🙌🏻 #BRX #DakarRally pic.twitter.com/nXrUvAZx0m — Sebastien Loeb (@SebastienLoeb) January 15, 2023

“Finding himself almost two hours to the end of the third stage – he wrote – and 31st in the general standings, it was hard to imagine such an outcome. It’s the third second place in this event, and certainly the best”.