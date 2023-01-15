The irreparable had to happen in the fourteenth and final stage of the Dakar Rally for his chances of victory, very high since the middle of this edition, to be shattered. Luckily for him, that episode didn’t happen, and Nasser Al-Attiyah can officially be awarded as winner of the Dakar 2023 in the car category. For the Qatari, this year at the wheel of the Toyota and joined by his French co-driver Mathieu Baumelit is a historic success: not only for the hour and twenty gap on Sébastien Loeb, who today interrupts the streak of consecutive stage wins (six victories), but also for the personal number of trophies achieved.

Thanks to the success in this 2023, Al-Attiyah reaches altitude five career victories. A number that takes him to second place in the golden register of the Dakar as the most successful driver with cars, surpassing Ari Vatanen and hunting for the absolute supremacy of Stephane Peterhansel, stopped at 8 with only four wheels (plus another six with motorbikes). However, a party that did not cancel the excellent performance of Guerlain Chicherit in the last stage of the 2023 edition, with the French author of the best time by over a minute behind Mattias Ekström, who closed another round on the podium giving small smiles to Audi, the victim of accidents and damage that prevented the German house to fight for the final victory. Shared misfortunes with Loeb, who was also afflicted by technical problems with his Prodrive which, in hindsight, ruled out any chance of victory, not impossible to imagine, given the sensational results achieved in the second half of this competition. All problems exploited by Al-Attiyah, winner for the second time in a row.

Dakar 2023 | Cars, the order of arrival of the fourteenth stage (top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/POSTAGE 1 Guerlain Chicherit Prodrive 1:09.24 2 Mattias Ekstrom Audi +1.36 3 Sebastian Halpern MINI +1.53 4 Jakub Przygonski MINI +3.08 5 Henk Lategan Toyota +3.44 6 Giniel de Villiers Toyota +4.09 7 Sebastien Loeb Prodrive +4.48 8 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Prodrive +5.08 9 Pierre Lachaume MD +5.23 10 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota +5.41

Dakar 2023 | Cars, final general classification (top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/POSTAGE 1 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota 45:03.15 2 Sebastien Loeb Prodrive +1:20.49 3 Lucas Moraes Toyota +1:38.31 4 Giniel de Villiers Toyota +2:29.12 5 Henk Lategan Toyota +2:36.23 6 Martin Prokop Ford +3:40.44 7 Juan Cruz Yacopini Toyota +4:27.09 8 Wei Han SMG extension +4:29.21 9 Sebastian Halpern MINI +4:42.38 10 Guerlain Chicherit Prodrive +5:22.10