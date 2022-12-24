At the Dakar 2023 Audi is fielding the RS Q e-tron E2, an electric prototype with range extender, heir to the one that amazed at the previous edition. A concentrate of technology, from electrified technology to battery and passenger compartment cooling, difficult with the extreme temperatures of the desert, to the many advanced solutions for relentless buzzing on the desert sands. Motorsport is for Audi the context where the technology to be transferred to production cars is born