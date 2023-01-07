The eve of the 2023 Dakar Rally had created many expectations among fans of the most famous raid in the world, above all for a possible fight to the death between Toyota and Audi. On the one hand, as far as the Japanese manufacturer is concerned, there was all the motivation of Nasser Al-Attiyah to repeat himself after the success of the 2022 edition, opposed to the same objectives of two other Dakar legends such as Carlos Sainz and Stephane Peterhansel, both bearers of Audi. To these, there was no shortage of other outsiders such as Mattias Ekstromalso busy with the house of the Four circleswithout forgetting Sébastien Loeb, in this case representing Prodrive.

Instead, at the conclusion of the seventh stage, the final outcome of the 45th edition of the Dakar already seems to reward Al-Attiyah, barring sensational surprises in the second half of the competition. The Qatari, winner of three stages so far, is in fact the momentary leader of the general classification, with just over an hour ahead of Vaidotas Zala. A decidedly large gap, but also made possible by the many Technical Problems that hit the Audi drivers. Between accidents, punctures, penalties and breakdowns – especially in stages 6 and 7 – the latter almost definitively lost hopes of final victory.

In addition to the withdrawal of Monsieur Dakar Peterhansel in the sixth stage, without excluding Sainz’s accident, the seventh was the scene of another potentially ‘fatal’ unscheduled event for the final outcome of the Dakar: at km 196 of the test from Riyah to Al Duwadimi, Ekström actually stopped due to a technical problem (breakage of the suspension), just as the Swede was leading the provisional standings. Subsequently, realizing the failure of his teammate, Sainz stopped his test to help the winner of the Prologue. However, the many minutes lost for repairs prompted the Spaniard to give up his stage and retire. At this point, barring improbable and sensational upheavals, the Audi drivers found themselves forced to give up the final success.