The sixth stage of the Dakar 2023 registers an excellent withdrawal. Stephane Peterhansel, living legend of the raid dominated by both two and four wheels, was competing in a stage to be framed when he ran into an accident at km 212. The eight-time winner – in cars alone – of the Dakar was making up over a minute to the leader of the standings and reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, but today’s accident coincides with the withdrawal of Monsieur Dakar who was second in the standings 22 minutes behind the Qatari after the first five stages. Peterhansel’s co-driver Edouard Boulanger, in fact, he was transported to the hospital of Buraydah for further back checks after being extracted from the cockpit.

Audi therefore the best-placed driver in the standings loses and today’s day is also detrimental for Carlos Sainz for any ambition in the general standings. The Spanish rider in turn suffered an accident at the same kilometer and was stationary for a long time waiting to leave for repairs which certainly cost Sainz about two hours. Sainz and co-pilot Lucas Cruz, at the very least, are unharmed.

The house of the Quattro Cerchi had set the objective for 2023 to be on the podium in this edition and has been at the center of controversy in the last few hours following the decision by the FIA ​​and the organization to allow an increase in power to the RS Q and -tron of ten horsepower (8 kW) to equalize the hybrid buggy’s acceleration deficit against those of Prodrive (BRX) and Toyota. Mattias Ekstrom he will therefore remain the only Audi driver inside the top-10 at the end of this sixth stage. The Swede, however, started today with a gap from Nasser Al-Attiyah of more than an hour and a half late.