There seventh stage of the Dakar 2022 saw the decisive affirmation of Sebastien Loebagain winner in this edition after the success in Jeddah. The French of the ProDrive Hunter he thus nibbled five minutes from Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah in the special heat of 402 km from Rihad Al Dawadimi, with the latter coming in second position ahead of Carlos Sainz, with whom a controversy broke out at the beginning of the day. The nine-time WRC champion nevertheless remains behind the Toyota driver in the overall standings, with the latter still having a 44-second lead from Loeb. In addition to the success of the day, the Alsatian also entered the top 10 of the most successful drivers in the history of the Dakar, succeeding thanks to his sixteenth personal seal.

At the end of the test, the 47-year-old transalpine analyzed, in particular, what happened in the last stages before the arrival, with a problem that seriously threatened to compromise any possibility of being able to close in front of the group: “We did a great special stage up to 50 kilometers from the finish – commented in an interview reported by L’Equipe – then we had engine problemsand the car was struggling to proceed. We lost a lot at the end, but we still managed to set the best time, so we can’t complain. We are not in a very strong position – he added – and the only strategy we have at our disposal is that of continue to do our job“. The French rider thus files this result while waiting to tackle the eighth stage, scheduled for January 10 between Al Dawadimi and Wadi Ad Dawasir.