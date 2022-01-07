There sixth stage of the Dakar reserved for motorcycles was neutralized at km 101 due to the critical conditions of the terrain, such as to prompt the organizers to suspend the test prematurely. Accomplice this out of program, Daniel Sanders it turned out the winner of the day. In this way, the team’s double took place thanks to the second place of Sam Sunderland, who in turn came in front of the third KTM driven by the Austrian Matthias Walkner. The latter, in light of the results obtained, firmly maintain the first three places in the general classification, which sees Sunderland in the lead with 2’39 “ahead of Walkner, and 5’35” over Van Beveren. Sanders follows at + 7’43 “.

The latter, interviewed at the end of an unprecedented stage, commented on the return to victory, which came without having suffered the same difficulties as his colleagues: “For me there was no problem – explained the Australian in a statement reported by L’Equipe – we did other races in these circumstances, like the one held this winter in Morocco. Unfortunately many riders complained when refueling, but I was still ready to go again. I know I’m fast, especially on rocky terrain which I know very well. It comes from my enduro background, but it is also part of the development we have carried out throughout the season, so much so that I have full confidence in the bike. We worked hard, and I can’t wait to show others that hard work pays off“.