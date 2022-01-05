The victory in the second stage of the Dakar is still the only one obtained by Sebastien Loeb in this 44th edition. The Frenchman had initially crossed the line in third place in the fourth test, covered over a distance of 465 km and synonymous with the longest and most demanding stage in the program. However, thanks to the 2-minute penalty inflicted on Yazeed Al Rajhi at the end of the race, the Prodrive Hunter driver went back up to the second square of the day, however, failing to worry the direct opponent Nasser Al-Attiyah. The latter, winner of the stage, has also increased his gap in the general classification on the nine-time WRC world champion, now delayed by 38’05 “.

Interviewed at the end of the stage, Loeb analyzed his performance as follows: “Overall, we had no problems in this heat – specified the transalpine in a statement reported by L’Equipe – we had to drive well, without running the risk of being trapped, as there were many stones. We stayed focused on sailing and set a good pace. In the end, this allowed us to finish second, but three riders in 40 ”after 465 kilometers shows that the battle is close. I prefer to be behind Nasser today to start behind him tomorrow, because it will be a great stage where a lot of things could happen. In any case, we have regained confidence in the car, as well as having completed a clean stage ”.