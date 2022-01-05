There fourth stage of the Dakar 2022, the longer scheduled with his 465 km that connect Al Qaisumah and the capital Riyadh, will certainly be one of the most discussed of this 44th edition, especially for what happened in the final test. Specifically, the home rider was the first to cross the finish line, Yazeed Al Rajhiwho came at the head of the group at the wheel of his Toyota. However, once the heat was over, the organizers inflicted one penalty of 2 minutes to the standard bearer of the Hilux Overdrive, guilty of having exceeded the speed limits. Due to this penalty, which caused Al Rajhi to slide up to fifth position, the success went to Nasser Al-Attiyahwho thus redeemed himself from the overtaking suffered in the second stage by Sebastien Loeb, further elongating the Frenchman in the general classification, with an overall gap of 38’05 ”.

At the end of the special stage, the Qatari rider commented on his performance as follows, materialized after almost four hours spent at the controls of the Japanese car: “It wasn’t easy – he has declared – also because we reached some cars at the start of the stage, thus deciding not to take too many risks. The last part of the stage was very complexespecially with regard to the navigation. Mathieu – Baumel, his co-pilot, ed – he did a great job, and I’m happy. Day after day we are working in the right direction. We tried to set a good pace anyway, even if our plan was not to open in front of everyone tomorrow (Thursday, ed)because there will be no motorcycles, and therefore there will be no tracks. However, even if we do not have a good time in these conditions, we will still be in a good position the next day ”.