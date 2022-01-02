The first stage reserved for motorcycles in the 44th edition of the Dakar saw the Australian dominate Daniel Sanders, which concluded it Stage 1B at the top of the standings after the previous statement on Saturday in the prologue. The pilot of the GasGas Factory Team ended the test with a three-minute advantage over Chilean Pablo Quintanilla, who in turn came in front of the Austrian Matthias Walkner, who shares with Sanders the use of the same KTM 450 bike.

The 27-year-old therefore continues to command the provisional ranking in front of much more experienced opponents (he is in the second Dakar in his career after the final fourth place obtained in 2021), without hiding a certain concern for the problems encountered with the navigation.

“The navigation was really complex – Sanders explained to the organization’s microphones at the end of today’s stage – thanks to the rain of the day before which made it difficult to find the right tracks. In the end, many competitors got lost, while we luckily managed to find the right track. It was a nice, intense finish. I didn’t push too hard at the beginning, just trying to keep a good pace and then give as much sprint as possible at the end. I think that tomorrow I will limit myself to reducing the pace to 80-70% to give priority to consulting the road book, since it can waste a lot of time, as it happened today. D.tomorrow will be a very important day for me ”.