The victory of the ransom, for Carlos Sainz. The third stage of the 44th edition of the Dakar gave the Spaniard success number 40 in the Desert Marathon, the first with the electric Audi. After a black start, for which the Ferrari driver’s father continues to blame the roadbook wrong, here’s the light. First the podium in the second stage, then the definitive redemption, for a ranking that however relegates him to 26th place in the general, more than two hours late from Nasser Al-Attiyah.

“It’s an important day, the first time is always special. If you had asked me twelve months ago, I would have doubted I would make it. I am very happy to have helped Audi achieve this great goal in the Dakar. We immediately saw that we could be close, it also depended on what was happening, on the starting order. We had never run before, we are fixing little things every day, we are improving. It’s another step, another milestone in the process of improving this car, which has been a long one. I am well aware of the effort of all the people behind this development“Said the Matador to the Spanish media. “For me today will have an important place in my memories, no doubt. However, the disappointment remains for what happened in the first stage. We talked to many riders and it is clear that the roadbook was wrong, what surprises me is that nothing has happened. Now the only thing we can do is have fun, try to recover and see where we go“.

“These days have been very tough. You work all year for the Dakar, you arrive at the first day and you find yourself in this mess: it’s a big blow, especially since it’s not up to you“, Continued the Madrid-born. “There have been people who have found their way: perhaps they have been smarter, clever, lucky or whatever, but it is a fact that the roadbook was not right. Some may say it was, but they lie. It’s sad, because the teams and drivers make very large financial investments and there has to be some protection. It cannot be that due to an error in the roadbook all the work of a year can go down the drain. Punishment for Al-Attiyah (arrived at the bivouac with the black box disconnected, for him a fine and disqualification if the infringement were to repeat itself, ed)? I have no idea, but it is much more serious that the roadbook of a stage is wrong“.

Meanwhile, the son commented on his father’s victory with a simple adjective: proud.