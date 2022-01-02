The 44th edition of the Dakar Rally began immediately under the banner of twists and surprises, both in terms of exquisitely sporting and climatic events. In fact, even before the start of the prologue on Saturday and the first stage held on Sunday, the north of Saudi Arabia – the nation that will host the competition until January 14 – was hit by a violent downpour, enough to flood the Al Artawiyah area.

Here, on the days of 3 and 4 January, the long-awaited and adventurous was expected Marathon stage, where all the runners should have sleeping in a tent without relying on the assistance of the respective mechanics, as well as not being able to use their own equipment. However, precisely because of the rain, the bivouac was practically unusable due to the water and the wet.

🚨 No Marathon Bivouac tomorrow 🚨 The Special Section however will be the same and the vehicles will spend the night at the Al Qaisumah bivouac with their assistance.

This is why the Marathon Stage wasn’t possible in Al Artawiyah… 👀# Dakar2022 pic.twitter.com/rWGVl9lbuI – DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 2, 2022

For this reason, the ASO has officially communicated the modification of the second and third stage, which will be converted back to two normal competition days with related assistance at the conclusion of the tests. In this way, the discontent of some teams and drivers vanishes, who had protested even before the engines were switched on for the controversial choice of the organizers, who had never placed a Marathon stage so prematurely in the history of the Dakar. In this regard, Race Director David Castera had explained that the decision had matured exclusively for “Logistical reasons”. Another aspect that was certainly not excluded from the assessments that led to this decision was the attack that hit the competition yesterday.